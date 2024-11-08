Piper Sandler Issues Positive Forecast for Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Stock Price

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HALO. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.11.

Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $59.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 10.36 and a quick ratio of 9.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.53. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $33.15 and a 12 month high of $65.53.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 41.43% and a return on equity of 179.82%. The business had revenue of $231.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total value of $532,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 173,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,254,244.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total value of $532,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 173,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,254,244.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew L. Posard sold 9,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $570,133.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,874 shares in the company, valued at $4,031,729.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,881 shares of company stock valued at $5,169,834 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HALO. Congress Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 446.5% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 2,433,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,298,000 after buying an additional 1,988,238 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,969,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,715,000 after acquiring an additional 856,200 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 28.1% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,541,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,379,000 after purchasing an additional 557,350 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $23,211,000. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,927,000. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

