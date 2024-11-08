Piper Sandler Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Stock Price

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RPD. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Rapid7 from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Rapid7 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.59.

Shares of RPD traded down $0.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.58. 1,005,270 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 848,452. Rapid7 has a twelve month low of $32.94 and a twelve month high of $61.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 64.72 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.79.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. Rapid7 had a net margin of 5.65% and a negative return on equity of 99.08%. The business had revenue of $207.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rapid7 will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Reeny Sondhi sold 3,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $146,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,460 shares in the company, valued at $698,400. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Rapid7 by 3,888.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

