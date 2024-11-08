Physicians Financial Services Inc. Decreases Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. trimmed its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Cummins makes up 1.3% of Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $4,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cummins in the second quarter worth $28,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in Cummins during the second quarter worth about $29,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cummins Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE CMI traded down $1.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $353.03. 39,916 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,497,620. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $321.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $298.27. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.57 and a 12-month high of $370.21. The firm has a market cap of $48.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $5.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 5.69%. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a $1.82 dividend. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 52.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total transaction of $1,435,673.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,269,205.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total transaction of $7,474,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,870,722.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total value of $1,435,673.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,269,205.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CMI shares. Vertical Research downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $324.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Cummins from $349.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $324.83.

About Cummins

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

