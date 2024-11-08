PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 6th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the oil and gas producer on Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st.

PHX Minerals has raised its dividend by an average of 11.7% annually over the last three years. PHX Minerals has a dividend payout ratio of 72.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

PHX Minerals Price Performance

PHX stock remained flat at $3.50 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,239. The stock has a market cap of $131.25 million, a PE ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.47 and its 200-day moving average is $3.35. PHX Minerals has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $3.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PHX Minerals ( NYSE:PHX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 million. PHX Minerals had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 5.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on PHX Minerals in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

PHX Minerals Company Profile

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. The company sells its products to various purchasers, including pipeline and marketing companies.

