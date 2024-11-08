PHX Energy Services (OTCMKTS:PHXHF) Shares Up 5% – Time to Buy?

PHX Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:PHXHF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.12 and last traded at $7.12. 3,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 3,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.78.

PHX Energy Services Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.90.

PHX Energy Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.1471 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.24%. This is an increase from PHX Energy Services’s previous dividend of $0.15. PHX Energy Services’s payout ratio is presently 62.88%.

PHX Energy Services Company Profile

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling services, rents performance drilling motors, and sells motor equipment and parts to oil and natural gas exploration and development companies in Canada, the United States, Albania, the Middle East regions, and internationally. It offers Atlas motors; Velocity Real-Time Systems that provide downhole guidance systems; Echo system; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; performance drilling motors; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, a MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

