Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Price Target Cut to $138.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by UBS Group from $150.00 to $138.00 in a research note released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler set a $144.00 price target on Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.38.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

PSX opened at $126.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $52.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $130.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.00. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $110.54 and a 12-month high of $174.08.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.41. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $36.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.05%.

Insider Activity

In other Phillips 66 news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $4,170,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,390,062.37. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Phillips 66

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

