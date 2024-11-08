Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC Purchases New Shares in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 71,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,111,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 297,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,180,000 after acquiring an additional 61,125 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 28,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 34,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,407 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hyman Charles D increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 273,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,718,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Coca-Cola to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.80.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of KO traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $63.96. 1,558,511 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,220,883. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $275.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.61. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $56.06 and a 52-week high of $73.53.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 22.45%. The firm had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.17%.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In related news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $1,321,606.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,968,095. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $1,321,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $15,968,095. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 102,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $7,179,360.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $30,987,070.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 203,748 shares of company stock worth $14,274,431. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

