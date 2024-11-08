Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) Given New $7.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by B. Riley from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum raised Performant Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Performant Financial Trading Down 8.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ PFMT traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.35. 381,136 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,508. Performant Financial has a one year low of $2.37 and a one year high of $4.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $29.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.20 million. Performant Financial had a negative net margin of 6.74% and a negative return on equity of 10.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Performant Financial will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Performant Financial

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWC Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Performant Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Performant Financial by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,065,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,724,000 after purchasing an additional 13,936 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Performant Financial during the third quarter valued at $91,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Performant Financial by 1.7% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,256,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,545,000 after buying an additional 37,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Performant Financial by 12.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 526,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 60,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

About Performant Financial

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, and analytics services in the United States. The company identifies improper payments resulting from incorrect coding, procedures that were not medically necessary, incomplete documentation or claims submitted based on outdated fee schedules, and coverage discrepancies; and provides first party call center and other outsourced services.

