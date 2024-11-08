PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Trinity Legacy Partners LLC

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 60.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,199 shares during the quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 141.3% during the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. DZ Bank cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised PepsiCo to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.92.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PepsiCo stock opened at $164.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.03 and a 12 month high of $183.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.11.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $23.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.86 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 57.32%. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

