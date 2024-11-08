PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by ABLE Financial Group LLC

ABLE Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,657 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. ABLE Financial Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&G Plc increased its position in PepsiCo by 3.6% during the second quarter. M&G Plc now owns 426,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,334,000 after purchasing an additional 14,724 shares during the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 13,209.4% during the 3rd quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 72,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,290,000 after buying an additional 71,727 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 119.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Family Office LLC now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 3,727 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 387,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,853,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 8.2% during the third quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,223,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $165.07. The company had a trading volume of 743,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,445,937. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $172.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $158.03 and a one year high of $183.41.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 57.32%. The business had revenue of $23.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Redburn Atlantic raised PepsiCo to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $179.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.92.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

