Peoples (OTCMKTS:PPLL) Trading Down 0.4% – What’s Next?

Peoples Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PPLL – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $64.75 and last traded at $64.75. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.00.

Peoples Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.00.

Peoples Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th.

About Peoples

Peoples Ltd. operates as the holding company for PS Bank that engages in the provision of various financial services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers in Pennsylvania, the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, business checking, NOW checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

