Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.56 EPS

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.56, Zacks reports. Peoples Financial Services had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $74.01 million for the quarter.

Peoples Financial Services Stock Performance

PFIS stock traded down $4.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.48. The stock had a trading volume of 45,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,901. The stock has a market cap of $503.79 million, a PE ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.96. Peoples Financial Services has a 52-week low of $36.26 and a 52-week high of $55.64.

Peoples Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. Peoples Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Peoples Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Peoples Financial Services Company Profile

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides various commercial and retail banking services. The company accepts money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts.

