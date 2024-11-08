Paltalk (PALT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Paltalk (NASDAQ:PALT – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 12th.

Paltalk (NASDAQ:PALT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.22 million during the quarter. Paltalk had a negative net margin of 18.39% and a negative return on equity of 9.58%.

Paltalk Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PALT opened at $1.98 on Friday. Paltalk has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $5.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 0.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Paltalk in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jason Katz acquired 25,000 shares of Paltalk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.73 per share, with a total value of $68,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 650,912 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,989.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

About Paltalk

Paltalk, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops communications software and multimedia social applications worldwide. It offers consumer applications, which include Paltalk, Camfrog, and Tinychat for live video chat; and owns and operates Vumber, a telecommunications services provider that enables users to have multiple phone numbers in any area code through which calls can be forwarded to a user’s existing cell phone or land line telephone number.

