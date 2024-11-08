Optimi Health (OTCMKTS:OPTHF) Trading Down 3.3% – Should You Sell?

Optimi Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:OPTHF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 9,221 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 16,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

Optimi Health Stock Down 1.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.23.

About Optimi Health

(Get Free Report)

Optimi Health Corp. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, extraction, and distribution of psilocybin, psilocin, other psychedelic substances, and functional mushrooms for health and wellness markets in Canada and internationally. The company offers raw mushroom biomass, mushroom extracts, and mushroom supplements, as well as a range of fungi varieties, including Lion's Mane, Chaga, Reishi, Turkey Tail, and Cordyceps.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Optimi Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Optimi Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.