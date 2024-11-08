Oppenheimer Issues Positive Forecast for Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) Stock Price

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at Oppenheimer from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.97% from the stock’s previous close.

CCSI has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. BTIG Research raised Consensus Cloud Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Get Consensus Cloud Solutions alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Consensus Cloud Solutions

Consensus Cloud Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CCSI traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.97. 39,556 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,118. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.69. The firm has a market cap of $501.14 million, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.38. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a 52-week low of $11.62 and a 52-week high of $28.09.

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $87.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.10 million. Consensus Cloud Solutions had a net margin of 25.72% and a negative return on equity of 57.77%. Equities research analysts expect that Consensus Cloud Solutions will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCSI. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 388.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 6,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $188,000. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company offers eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between various protocols to send and receive healthcare information and can integrate into an existing electronic health record system or stand-alone if no EHR is present.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Consensus Cloud Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consensus Cloud Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.