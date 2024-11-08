ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Issues Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.010-0.020 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $35.4 million-$36.4 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $35.9 million. ON24 also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.080-0.100 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ON24 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of ON24 from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Get ON24 alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ONTF

ON24 Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of ONTF stock traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $6.51. 92,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,769. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.17. ON24 has a one year low of $5.37 and a one year high of $8.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.35 million, a PE ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 0.46.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). ON24 had a negative return on equity of 21.81% and a negative net margin of 28.14%. The business had revenue of $37.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.31 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ON24 will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ON24 news, insider Jayesh Sahasi sold 4,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total value of $28,371.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 727,913 shares in the company, valued at $4,622,247.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ON24 news, insider Jayesh Sahasi sold 4,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total value of $28,371.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 727,913 shares in the company, valued at $4,622,247.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Vattuone sold 7,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total transaction of $41,570.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 542,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,181,827.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,887 shares of company stock valued at $772,313. Company insiders own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

ON24 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based intelligent engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Elite, for live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, for live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, for live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, for live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, for live and large scale managed virtual event experience.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ON24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.