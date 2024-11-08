Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

OXY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.72.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE OXY traded down $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $51.21. 12,316,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,226,043. Occidental Petroleum has a one year low of $49.51 and a one year high of $71.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 16.62% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

In other news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $697,125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,681,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,923,116,413.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Occidental Petroleum

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.5% in the third quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,228 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Investidor Profissional Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $1,011,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $1,360,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 0.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,973,614 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $101,720,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S&CO Inc. raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 28.4% in the third quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 83,505 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,303,000 after purchasing an additional 18,470 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

