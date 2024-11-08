ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSVFree Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

ObsEva has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $2.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.68.

ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for women’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

