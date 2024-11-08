NYLI MacKay Municipal Insured ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIN) Trading Up 0.8% – Here’s Why

Shares of NYLI MacKay Municipal Insured ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIN – Get Free Report) shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.97 and last traded at $23.97. 90,977 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 79,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.79.

NYLI MacKay Municipal Insured ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.33 and a 200-day moving average of $24.19.

Institutional Trading of NYLI MacKay Municipal Insured ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NYLI MacKay Municipal Insured ETF stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NYLI MacKay Municipal Insured ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIN – Free Report) by 43.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in NYLI MacKay Municipal Insured ETF were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About NYLI MacKay Municipal Insured ETF

The IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF (MMIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed US municipal bond fund for insured, investment-grade securities of varying maturities. MMIN was launched on Oct 18, 2017 and is managed by IndexIQ.

