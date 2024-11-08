NVR (NYSE:NVR) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of NVR (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NVR. UBS Group lifted their target price on NVR from $8,450.00 to $9,450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on NVR from $10,800.00 to $10,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:NVR traded up $104.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9,325.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,091. The firm has a market cap of $28.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. NVR has a 1 year low of $5,818.01 and a 1 year high of $9,964.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9,437.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $8,477.58.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $130.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $131.00 by ($0.50). NVR had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 38.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $125.26 EPS. NVR’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that NVR will post 496.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9,507.30, for a total value of $1,188,412.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,186,679. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9,450.00, for a total value of $3,780,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,965,600. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9,507.30, for a total value of $1,188,412.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,186,679. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in NVR by 100.0% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVR during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVR during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVR during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVR during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

