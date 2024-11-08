NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.23 and last traded at $23.66, with a volume of 5242551 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.67.

A number of research firms recently commented on SMR. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a report on Friday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on NuScale Power from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.39.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.55 and a 200-day moving average of $10.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of -22.85 and a beta of 1.12.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.18). NuScale Power had a negative net margin of 592.28% and a negative return on equity of 61.82%. The company had revenue of $0.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS.

In other NuScale Power news, insider Robert K. Temple sold 144,627 shares of NuScale Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $1,576,434.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,054 shares in the company, valued at $153,188.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Robert K. Temple sold 144,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $1,576,434.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,188.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert K. Temple sold 115,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total transaction of $2,108,761.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,782.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 478,293 shares of company stock valued at $6,179,222. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of NuScale Power in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in NuScale Power by 4,593.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,191 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NuScale Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NuScale Power during the second quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in NuScale Power during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. 15.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.



NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

