NowVertical Group (NOW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

NowVertical Group (CVE:NOW – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 14th.

NowVertical Group (CVE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. NowVertical Group had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a negative return on equity of 292.74%. The firm had revenue of C$16.90 million for the quarter.

NowVertical Group Stock Down 5.6 %

Shares of NOW opened at C$0.09 on Friday. NowVertical Group has a 52 week low of C$0.08 and a 52 week high of C$0.54. The company has a market cap of C$6.40 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts raised NowVertical Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

About NowVertical Group

NowVertical Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a big data, analytics, and vertical intelligence company in the United States, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers NOW Fusion solution that creates a flexible distributed data processing pipeline; NOW DataBench solutions for data analytics; NOW Privacy solution, which reveals the risk across the entire data estate; and NOW SnowGraph solutions that provides one-to-many graph analytics framework.

Further Reading

