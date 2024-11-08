Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Updates Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.700-0.740 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $237.0 million-$242.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $264.0 million. Novanta also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.020-3.060 EPS.

Novanta Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NOVT stock opened at $181.52 on Friday. Novanta has a 1 year low of $119.64 and a 1 year high of $187.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.92 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $244.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.33 million. Novanta had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Novanta will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Novanta from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 4,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total value of $771,579.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,217,827.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,150 shares of company stock worth $1,608,936. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Novanta

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides precision medicine and manufacturing, medical solutions, and robotics and automation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Precision Medicine and Manufacturing, Medical Solutions, and Robotics and Automation.

Further Reading

