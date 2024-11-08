Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.020-3.060 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $948.0 million-$953.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $973.1 million. Novanta also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.02-3.06 EPS.

Novanta Stock Performance

NOVT stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $181.52. 169,551 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,863. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $174.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.77. Novanta has a 52 week low of $119.64 and a 52 week high of $187.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 104.92 and a beta of 1.29.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Novanta had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $244.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Novanta will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Novanta from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.01, for a total transaction of $636,876.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,419 shares in the company, valued at $20,954,110.19. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 9,150 shares of company stock worth $1,608,936 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides precision medicine and manufacturing, medical solutions, and robotics and automation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Precision Medicine and Manufacturing, Medical Solutions, and Robotics and Automation.

