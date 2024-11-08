Northland Securities Boosts CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Price Target to $32.00

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Northland Securities from $17.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Northland Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 40.66% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of CoreCivic in a research report on Friday, September 13th.

Shares of NYSE:CXW traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.75. 2,838,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 970,285. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.79. CoreCivic has a 12-month low of $10.74 and a 12-month high of $24.99.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $490.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.87 million. CoreCivic had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CoreCivic will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

In other CoreCivic news, COO Patrick D. Swindle sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total value of $186,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 203,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,523,449.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Cole G. Carter sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $100,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 207,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,715.26. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Patrick D. Swindle sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total value of $186,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 203,504 shares in the company, valued at $2,523,449.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 169,996 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,640 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CXW. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in CoreCivic in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CoreCivic during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in CoreCivic by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in CoreCivic in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoreCivic during the first quarter worth about $87,000. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America’s recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

