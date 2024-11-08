Northland Capmk Forecasts Payoneer Global FY2024 Earnings

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Northland Capmk boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for Payoneer Global in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 5th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.25. The consensus estimate for Payoneer Global’s current full-year earnings is $0.25 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Payoneer Global’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $248.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.44 million. Payoneer Global had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share.

PAYO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Payoneer Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.79.

Payoneer Global stock opened at $10.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.55. Payoneer Global has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $10.74. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 0.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Payoneer Global by 135.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Payoneer Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Payoneer Global by 438.5% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new position in Payoneer Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Payoneer Global news, CAO Itai Perry sold 3,900 shares of Payoneer Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $31,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 228,738 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,904. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Payoneer Global news, CAO Itai Perry sold 3,900 shares of Payoneer Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $31,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 228,738 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,904. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott H. Galit sold 150,000 shares of Payoneer Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total transaction of $1,060,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,809,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,794,395.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,000 shares of company stock worth $1,124,500 in the last quarter. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

