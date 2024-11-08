NextSource Materials (TSE:NEXT) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

NextSource Materials Inc. (TSE:NEXT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.57 and last traded at C$0.61, with a volume of 5667 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.60.

NextSource Materials Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.54. The stock has a market cap of C$87.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.74.

About NextSource Materials

NextSource Materials Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Madagascar and Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite and vanadium deposits. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Molo graphite mine project located in the Southern Madagascar Region, Madagascar. The company was formerly known as Energizer Resources Inc The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

