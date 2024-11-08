Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Newmark Group had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $685.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Newmark Group updated its FY24 guidance to $1.11-$1.17 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 1.110-1.170 EPS.

Newmark Group Price Performance

NASDAQ NMRK traded up $0.46 on Thursday, hitting $15.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,242,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,556. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.87 and a 200-day moving average of $12.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. Newmark Group has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $16.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.50 and a beta of 2.01.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

Newmark Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on NMRK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Newmark Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $16.50 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Newmark Group from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Newmark Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NMRK

About Newmark Group

(Get Free Report)

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers capital markets consisting of investment sales and commercial mortgage brokerage; landlord or agency representation leasing; valuation and advisory; property management; commercial real estate technology platform and capabilities; the United Kingdom business rates services; due diligence, consulting, and other advisory services; GSEs and the Federal Housing Administration lending services comprising multifamily lending and loan servicing; asset management; and flexible workspace solutions for owners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.