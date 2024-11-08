Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Hold Rating for Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports.
Axonics Price Performance
AXNX remained flat at $70.45 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,330. Axonics has a fifty-two week low of $49.70 and a fifty-two week high of $70.75. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -1,760.31 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.41.
Insider Activity at Axonics
In other news, CFO Kari Leigh Keese sold 2,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.41, for a total transaction of $205,523.01. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,526.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Axonics
About Axonics
Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of OAB, UR, and FI.
