Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Hold Rating for Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports.

Axonics Price Performance

AXNX remained flat at $70.45 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,330. Axonics has a fifty-two week low of $49.70 and a fifty-two week high of $70.75. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -1,760.31 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.41.

Get Axonics alerts:

Insider Activity at Axonics

In other news, CFO Kari Leigh Keese sold 2,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.41, for a total transaction of $205,523.01. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,526.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Axonics

About Axonics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpine Associates Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Axonics by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 2,108,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,779,000 after acquiring an additional 294,100 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axonics by 218.3% in the 1st quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,146,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,041,000 after purchasing an additional 785,981 shares in the last quarter. KRYGER CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in Axonics during the 1st quarter valued at $65,211,000. Absolute Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in Axonics during the second quarter valued at about $32,681,000. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Axonics by 65.6% in the second quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP now owns 429,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,847,000 after purchasing an additional 170,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of OAB, UR, and FI.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.