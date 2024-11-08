NB Distressed Debt New Glb (LON:NBDG) Sets New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Shares of NB Distressed Debt New Glb (LON:NBDG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 0.70 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 30 ($0.39), with a volume of 135416 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 30 ($0.39).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a GBX 2.20 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. NB Distressed Debt New Glb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,333.33%.

NB Distressed Debt New Glb Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 28.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 29.24. The company has a market capitalization of £8.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 333.33.

NB Distressed Debt New Glb Company Profile

NB Distressed Debt Investment Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Europe Limited. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

