NavPoint Financial Inc. Sells 52 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

NavPoint Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 887 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. NavPoint Financial Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at $1,667,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth about $476,000. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 45,909 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $12,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,226,000. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE FDX opened at $283.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $69.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.17. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $234.45 and a 1-year high of $313.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $275.86 and a 200-day moving average of $275.26.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by ($1.22). The company had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.87 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 19.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 34.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FDX has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Daiwa America cut shares of FedEx from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $347.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of FedEx from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.17.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

