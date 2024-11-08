NavPoint Financial Inc. Has $3.13 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

NavPoint Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,334 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of NavPoint Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. NavPoint Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

VWO stock opened at $47.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.75. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.83 and a 12 month high of $49.57. The company has a market capitalization of $86.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

