Navigator’s (NVGS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on NVGS. DNB Markets initiated coverage on shares of Navigator in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Navigator in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Clarkson Capital raised Navigator from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Navigator from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Navigator in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

Navigator Stock Performance

NYSE NVGS traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.61. The company had a trading volume of 154,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,268. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.31. Navigator has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $18.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.50.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The shipping company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $129.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.92 million. Navigator had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 14.76%. Equities analysts forecast that Navigator will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Navigator Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. Navigator’s payout ratio is presently 17.70%.

Institutional Trading of Navigator

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Navigator by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 898,403 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,437,000 after acquiring an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Navigator by 14.9% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 43,107 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navigator in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,444,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its position in Navigator by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 63,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its holdings in Navigator by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 10,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 18.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Navigator

Navigator Holdings Ltd. engages in owning and operating a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. It provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, liquefied petroleum gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. The company also offers ship shore infrastructure and consultancy services.

Featured Articles

