NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Upgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to Moderate Buy Rating

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a moderate buy rating in a report published on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NWG. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded NatWest Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Kepler Capital Markets started coverage on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of NatWest Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NatWest Group has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NatWest Group

NatWest Group Trading Down 1.1 %

Institutional Trading of NatWest Group

Shares of NYSE NWG traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,127,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,223,377. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $41.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.70. NatWest Group has a 12 month low of $4.79 and a 12 month high of $10.24.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 285.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in NatWest Group by 134.5% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in NatWest Group during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of NatWest Group by 65.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

About NatWest Group

(Get Free Report)

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.