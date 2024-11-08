National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Declares $2.49 Semi-annual Dividend

National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Free Report) announced a semi-annual dividend on Friday, November 8th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 2.4939 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd.

National Grid has increased its dividend by an average of 4.0% annually over the last three years. National Grid has a payout ratio of 102.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect National Grid to earn $4.93 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $4.99 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 101.2%.

Shares of NYSE:NGG traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.89. The stock had a trading volume of 423,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,398. National Grid has a 52 week low of $55.13 and a 52 week high of $73.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of National Grid in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup cut shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

