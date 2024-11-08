Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The company had revenue of $758.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.74 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
NYSE MUR traded up $0.57 on Friday, hitting $33.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,298,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665,811. Murphy Oil has a 12-month low of $30.99 and a 12-month high of $49.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 2.21.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.
Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.
