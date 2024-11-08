Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The company had revenue of $758.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.74 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Murphy Oil Price Performance

NYSE MUR traded up $0.57 on Friday, hitting $33.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,298,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665,811. Murphy Oil has a 12-month low of $30.99 and a 12-month high of $49.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 2.21.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Murphy Oil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Murphy Oil from $59.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Murphy Oil from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Murphy Oil from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.17.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Murphy Oil

About Murphy Oil

(Get Free Report)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.