Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Raises Dividend to $0.14 Per Share

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 6th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.1358 per share on Monday, December 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This is an increase from Mowi ASA’s previous dividend of $0.12.

Mowi ASA Stock Down 0.1 %

Mowi ASA stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.98. The stock had a trading volume of 52,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,445. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.33. Mowi ASA has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $19.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). Mowi ASA had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mowi ASA will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded Mowi ASA to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th.

Mowi ASA Company Profile

Mowi ASA, a seafood company, farms, produces, and supplies Atlantic salmon products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Feed, Farming, and Sales and Marketing. The company is involved in the salmon feed production, salmon farming and primary processing, and seafood secondary processing activities.

