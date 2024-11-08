Montecito Bank & Trust Sells 487 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Montecito Bank & Trust lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 282.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.48. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $50.08 and a one year high of $50.75.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

