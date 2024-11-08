Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.92 EPS

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.89) by $1.92, Briefing.com reports. Moderna had a negative net margin of 116.18% and a negative return on equity of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.39) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Moderna Trading Down 6.9 %

NASDAQ:MRNA traded down $3.49 on Friday, hitting $46.79. 12,445,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,483,863. The stock has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.69. Moderna has a fifty-two week low of $46.57 and a fifty-two week high of $170.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.46 and a 200-day moving average of $99.62.

Get Moderna alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRNA has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Moderna from $125.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Moderna from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Moderna from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.18.

Insider Transactions at Moderna

In related news, CFO James M. Mock sold 1,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.39, for a total value of $104,874.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,754. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO James M. Mock sold 1,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.39, for a total transaction of $104,874.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,754. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 715 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $42,985.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,440.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,184 shares of company stock worth $238,531. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moderna Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.