Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Given Hold Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Moderna from $140.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. HSBC raised shares of Moderna from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Moderna from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Moderna from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Moderna stock opened at $50.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.09. Moderna has a fifty-two week low of $49.60 and a fifty-two week high of $170.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.62.

In other news, CFO James M. Mock sold 1,321 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.39, for a total transaction of $104,874.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,600 shares in the company, valued at $682,754. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 715 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $42,985.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,505 shares of the company's stock, valued at $571,440.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,184 shares of company stock valued at $238,531. Corporate insiders own 15.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 1.7% during the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Moderna by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in Moderna by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC boosted its position in Moderna by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 11,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

