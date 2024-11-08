Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Announces Earnings Results

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 28.33% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business’s revenue was down 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. Microchip Technology updated its Q3 guidance to $0.25-0.35 EPS and its Q3 2025 guidance to 0.250-0.350 EPS.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Shares of Microchip Technology stock traded down $2.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.32. 2,195,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,948,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.94. Microchip Technology has a 1-year low of $71.76 and a 1-year high of $100.57. The company has a market cap of $38.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.99 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.12.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 126.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial downgraded Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $175,551.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,445.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

