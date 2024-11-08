M&G Plc Sells 9,210 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

M&G Plc decreased its holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,718 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,210 shares during the quarter. M&G Plc owned 0.11% of Fabrinet worth $9,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FN. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fabrinet during the third quarter worth about $567,000. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $544,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,588,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Fabrinet by 27.4% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 79,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,036,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Fabrinet by 468.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 36,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,824,000 after purchasing an additional 29,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Fabrinet Stock Performance

Shares of FN opened at $262.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $238.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.02. The firm has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10 and a beta of 0.95. Fabrinet has a 52-week low of $159.30 and a 52-week high of $278.38.

Insider Activity at Fabrinet

Fabrinet ( NYSE:FN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $804.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.24 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Csaba Sverha sold 9,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.08, for a total value of $2,508,503.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,768 shares in the company, valued at $5,338,941.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Csaba Sverha sold 9,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.08, for a total transaction of $2,508,503.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,338,941.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Seamus Grady sold 26,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $7,195,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,163,610. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,728 shares of company stock valued at $11,645,062. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. B. Riley reduced their price target on Fabrinet from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.17.

View Our Latest Analysis on FN

Fabrinet Profile

(Free Report)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.