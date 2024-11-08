M&G Plc Sells 9,210 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

M&G Plc decreased its holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,718 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,210 shares during the quarter. M&G Plc owned 0.11% of Fabrinet worth $9,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FN. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fabrinet during the third quarter worth about $567,000. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $544,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,588,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Fabrinet by 27.4% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 79,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,036,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Fabrinet by 468.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 36,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,824,000 after purchasing an additional 29,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.38% of the company’s stock.
Fabrinet Stock Performance
Shares of FN opened at $262.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $238.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.02. The firm has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10 and a beta of 0.95. Fabrinet has a 52-week low of $159.30 and a 52-week high of $278.38.
Insider Activity at Fabrinet
In other news, CFO Csaba Sverha sold 9,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.08, for a total value of $2,508,503.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,768 shares in the company, valued at $5,338,941.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Csaba Sverha sold 9,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.08, for a total transaction of $2,508,503.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,338,941.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Seamus Grady sold 26,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $7,195,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,163,610. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,728 shares of company stock valued at $11,645,062. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
FN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. B. Riley reduced their price target on Fabrinet from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.17.
Fabrinet Profile
Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.
