M&G Plc Makes New $9.56 Million Investment in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

M&G Plc bought a new position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 329,630 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,559,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HAL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Halliburton by 5.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 148,671 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $5,861,000 after purchasing an additional 7,330 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in Halliburton in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Halliburton by 127.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,356 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 5,802 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the first quarter worth $2,937,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $29.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $27.26 and a 52-week high of $41.56. The company has a market capitalization of $26.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.17 and a 200 day moving average of $32.62.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HAL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Halliburton from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Halliburton from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.74.

Halliburton Profile

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

See Also

