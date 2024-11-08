Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) Trading Up 7.4% – Here’s What Happened

Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 7.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.86 and last traded at $4.80. Approximately 16,708 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 36,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.47.

Metso Oyj Trading Up 9.9 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.28.

Metso Oyj Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.0981 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. This is a boost from Metso Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.10.

Metso Oyj Company Profile

Metso Oyj provides technologies, end-to-end solutions, and services for aggregates, minerals processing, and metals refining industries in Europe, North and Central America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company operates in two segments: Aggregates and Minerals.

