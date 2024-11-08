Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Downgraded to “Market Perform” Rating by Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MTH. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $205.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded Meritage Homes from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $210.00 to $198.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush raised shares of Meritage Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.17.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Price Performance

MTH stock traded up $2.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $190.10. 215,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,460. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $194.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Meritage Homes has a 52 week low of $129.42 and a 52 week high of $213.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.82.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.29. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Meritage Homes will post 21.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.58%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meritage Homes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 600.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 31,901 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,597,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 216,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,970,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Meritage Homes during the first quarter worth about $2,632,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 29.7% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,336 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after acquiring an additional 6,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.