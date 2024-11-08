Meridian Mining UK Societas (CVE:MNO) Shares Up 9.6% – Here’s Why

Shares of Meridian Mining UK Societas (CVE:MNO – Get Free Report) shot up 9.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.07 and last traded at C$1.03. 247,282 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 220,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.94.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Raymond James cut shares of Meridian Mining UK Societas from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$1.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 23rd.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MNO
Meridian Mining UK Societas Stock Performance
Meridian Mining UK Societas Company Profile
Meridian Mining UK Societas, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Brazil. The company explores for manganese, gold, copper, and tin deposits. It holds interest in the EspigÃ£o polymetallic project and the Ariquemes tin project located in RondÃ´nia.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Meridian Mining UK Societas
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Gilead’s Stock Surge: What’s Fueling the Momentum?
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Breakout Alert: Qualcomm Just Hit The Rally Button
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Mercado Libre Shares Go on Sale: Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Mining UK Societas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Mining UK Societas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.