Meridian Mining UK Societas (CVE:MNO) Shares Up 9.6% – Here’s Why

Shares of Meridian Mining UK Societas (CVE:MNO – Get Free Report) shot up 9.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.07 and last traded at C$1.03. 247,282 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 220,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James cut shares of Meridian Mining UK Societas from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$1.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 23rd.

Meridian Mining UK Societas Stock Performance

Meridian Mining UK Societas Company Profile

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1.03 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.03. The firm has a market cap of C$152.09 million and a P/E ratio of -3.30.

Meridian Mining UK Societas, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Brazil. The company explores for manganese, gold, copper, and tin deposits. It holds interest in the EspigÃ£o polymetallic project and the Ariquemes tin project located in RondÃ´nia.

