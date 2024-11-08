Mercer International’s (MERC) “Sector Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) in a research note released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mercer International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.13.

Mercer International Stock Performance

Shares of MERC stock opened at $6.79 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.82. The company has a market cap of $454.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Mercer International has a 12-month low of $5.33 and a 12-month high of $11.20.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $502.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.84 million. Mercer International had a negative net margin of 9.33% and a negative return on equity of 17.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Mercer International will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mercer International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 18th. Mercer International’s payout ratio is -10.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mercer International

In other Mercer International news, VP Wolfgang Beck purchased 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.02 per share, with a total value of $111,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 26,263 shares in the company, valued at $158,103.26. This trade represents a 200.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Wolfgang Beck bought 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.02 per share, with a total value of $111,370.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 26,263 shares in the company, valued at $158,103.26. The trade was a 200.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard George Short bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.70 per share, for a total transaction of $34,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 51,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,877.40. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 41,300 shares of company stock valued at $252,650. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mercer International

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MERC. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mercer International by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 10,713 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mercer International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mercer International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mercer International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. 85.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mercer International

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) and northern bleached hardwood kraft (NBHK) pulp worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Solid Wood. It manufactures, sells, and distributes pulp, electricity, and chemicals through pulp mills.

