Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) Stock Price Down 1.1% – Here’s Why

Membership Collective Group Inc. (NYSE:MCG – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.28 and last traded at $5.34. Approximately 121,632 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 335,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.40.

Membership Collective Group Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.11. The stock has a market cap of $322.47 million, a PE ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.43.

About Membership Collective Group

Membership Collective Group Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects members worldwide. The company's members use the MCG platform to work and socialize, connect, create, and have fun. As of January 2, 2022, it served approximately 155,800 members through a portfolio of 33 Soho Houses, 9 Soho Works clubs, The Ned in London, Soho Home, and Scorpios Beach Club in Mykonos, as well as digital channels.

