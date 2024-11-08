MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Announces Earnings Results

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.17 million. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share.

MDU Resources Group Trading Up 2.4 %

MDU Resources Group stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.93. 2,767,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,585,008. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.76. MDU Resources Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.91 and a fifty-two week high of $30.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.59.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

MDU Resources Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $12.875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is presently 26.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on MDU shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MDU Resources Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Siebert Williams Shank raised MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised MDU Resources Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $31.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MDU

About MDU Resources Group

(Get Free Report)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.