McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Get Free Report) (TSE:MUX) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.08), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $52.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.60 million. McEwen Mining had a net margin of 51.31% and a return on equity of 20.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share.

McEwen Mining Stock Down 5.2 %

MUX traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $8.79. 326,833 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.57 and its 200-day moving average is $9.95. The company has a market cap of $465.17 million, a PE ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.43. McEwen Mining has a 12 month low of $5.92 and a 12 month high of $12.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MUX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on McEwen Mining from $12.75 to $12.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of McEwen Mining from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of McEwen Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

McEwen Mining Company Profile

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

Further Reading

